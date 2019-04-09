SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police say they are investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that's blocking Highway 41 at Myrtle Avenue.

The car was stolen during a carjacking Tuesday, according to police.

Police say they saw the carjacked car and tried to do a traffic stop.

The person in the stolen car took off and crashed into another vehicle, police say. The person police say took the car was the only person with injuries.

The person police say was driving the stolen car was taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Police say they are still investigating.

