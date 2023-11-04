Police: 2 teens arrested after crashing into outside shed in Sarasota

Officers received a tip that a car appeared to have been moving recklessly.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are working together to investigate an incident that led to a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers received a tip that two "suspicious occupants of a vehicle" were driving recklessly near the area of 23rd Street and Osprey Avenue, a news release from the police department explains.

The two people inside the green Kia Sol were reportedly wearing ski masks.

Police were able to find the car in the area of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road while it was traveling east. But before officers could pull the car over, it traveled out of city limits.

According to the agency, the car entered into Sarasota County and hit an outside shed off Beneva Road. No one was injured in the crash, and the two people inside the car were arrested.

In an update Tuesday evening, police say the two arrested are minors. The 16-year-old driver is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude and obstruction without violence. The other teen, 15, is being charged with obstruction without violence.

The sheriff's office is handling the crash investigation and additional charges are expected from the agency. The police department is taking the reigns on the additional criminal investigation.