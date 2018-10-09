The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday night at a local church.

Joaquin Vasquez-Sosa, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone who knows where he might be should call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS.

Related: Sarasota Sheriff's deputies investigate shooting at church party

Deputies say the shooting happened during a fight at a large party around 10:38 p.m. Saturday at St. Wilfred Episcopal Church on Wilkinson Road in Sarasota.

The lone victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg at a local hospital. The victim has since been released.

Detectives say the suspect and victim knew each other.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP