Police: 15-year-old arrested in connection to Sarasota County Fairgrounds shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old who was connected to Saturday night's shooting at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.
Police said they believe the shooting happened after an altercation between two groups of people.
The shooting sent an 18-year-old to the hospital where they were last reported as being in stable condition, the police department said.
After the shooting, the Sarasota Police Department said it increased its presence at the county fair. The department said more uniformed officers will be at the fairgrounds and will work with the private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board.
Officers said they don't think this was an active shooter situation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Vaccine eligibility in Florida opens to people age 50 and older
- Vice President Kamala Harris visits Florida Monday
- 'We got a problem?' 2 teens charged with battery on Clearwater Beach lifeguard
- Women aren't protected by hate crime legislation in Florida
- US data finds AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine effective for all ages
- What is 'cancel culture'? How the phrase got its start
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter