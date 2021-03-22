Police: 15-year-old arrested in connection to Sarasota County Fairgrounds shooting

Police said they believe the shooting happened after an altercation between two groups of people.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old who was connected to Saturday night's shooting at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds.

Police said they believe the shooting happened after an altercation between two groups of people.

The shooting sent an 18-year-old to the hospital where they were last reported as being in stable condition, the police department said.

After the shooting, the Sarasota Police Department said it increased its presence at the county fair. The department said more uniformed officers will be at the fairgrounds and will work with the private security company contracted by the Sarasota County Fair Board.

Officers said they don't think this was an active shooter situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

We have arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds that happened Saturday. Detectives confident suspect knew victim & this was not a random incident. Investigation remains ongoing. We will work to release add’tl info later today. https://t.co/Plbx9a1gnu — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 22, 2021