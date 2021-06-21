Police: Man arrested in connection to 2018 homicide after 'confidential witness' comes forward

Detectives say the statements made incriminated Howard China Smith III more than three years after a 32-year-old man's death.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Statements made to detectives by a "confidential witness" have led to the arrest of a man in connection to a more than 3-year-old homicide case.

The Sarasota Police Department says Howard China Smith III, 22, made "incriminating statements" to the witness that implicated himself in the murder of a 32-year-old man in 2018.

According to a press release, the man was found in the road of 31st Street and Maple Avenue with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the time, witnesses told police the man pulled up to a home in the area and was on the phone while sitting in his car. At some point, detectives say he got out of the car and walked into a house before returning to his car.

That's when four shots were fired and three people were seen running from the area, according to witness accounts of the incident. Police say they were able to collect several 9mm shell casings from the crime scene which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement determined were all fired from the same weapon.

Later that year, the Sarasota Police Department executed a search warrant at Smith's home in the 3300 block of Central Avenue for an unrelated case. During the search, officers say they found a black Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The 9mm was sent off the FDLE and determined to be the same gun that fired the shell casings found at the homicide scene, according to a press release.

Smith was arrested in 2018 on unrelated drug charges and sentenced to three years in prison. Following the "confidential witness" statements give to police in March 2021, the State Attorney's Office for the 12th Judicial Circuit filed additional charges of murder and armed robbery with a firearm.