Arrests made in shooting death of Sarasota man

James Rivers, 48, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Dec. 28, 2019. He later died.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two arrests have been made in the Dec. 2019 killing of a Sarasota man.

James Rivers, 48, was found on Dec. 28 in the 1800 block of 22nd Street, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation began as a suspicious death, but detectives later classified his death as a homicide.

Sirod Cephus, 23, of Sarasota, and Deshaunte Delancy, 27, of Bradenton, have been arrested in connection with Rivers' death.

Following Rivers' death, evidence was collected, including fingernail

clippings, and submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

for analysis. The results lead detectives to Delancy.

On May 12, police say they received information that Cephus was also involved in Rivers's death.

Both men are in the Sarasota County Jail.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS.

