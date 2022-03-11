Sarasota police investigating homicides of 2 women near North Tamiami Trail

They were found dead, not far from each other, on two different days in recent weeks.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are now investigating two recent suspicious deaths as apparent homicides.

Officers say the first happened back on Feb. 25. A 48-year-old Sarasota woman was found dead just before 5 p.m. near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail.

Then, a 59-year-old Sarasota woman's body was found near the shore of Whitaker Bayou by North Tamiami Trail.

"It’s unknown if the two women knew one another or if the suspect or suspects knows the victims," the Sarasota Police Department wrote in an email. "The identities of the women are protected under Marsy’s Law. Additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation."

The agency said certain details can't be revealed yet to protect the integrity of the investigation, but Interim Chief Rex Troche will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Friday at police headquarters.

"Increased patrols by police officers are happening throughout the City of Sarasota including along North Tamiami Trail," a Sarasota PD spokesperson wrote. "Residents and visitors are asked to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings. As always, if you see something suspicious, say something and contact law enforcement immediately."