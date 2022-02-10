Accused shooter arrested on warrant in Sarasota

De Shawn Collins was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Sarasota.

De Shawn Collins, 27, was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Collins is accused of shooting a 32-year-old multiple times. The wounded person was taken to the hospital.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it identified Collins after talking to witnesses and watching surveillance video. He was arrested Thursday on a warrant served at a home in Sarasota.

"As detectives took Collins into custody, they located the weapon that was likely used during Wednesday’s shooting," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "Based on early investigation, detectives do not believe the victim and Collins are known to one another."