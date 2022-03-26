Arrest made in connection to woman found dead near Sarasota boat ramp

Police will hold a press conference on Monday, March 28, to release more information.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police found probable cause to arrest and charge a 52-year-old man in connection to a woman found dead near a Sarasota boat ramp a month ago.

William Devonshire was arrested Friday, March 25, on charges including trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia, the police department says. In addition, police found probable cause to charge Devonshire in connection to the murder of a 48-year-old woman found dead near the Centennial Park boat ramp on North Tamiami Trail on Feb. 25.

Police plan to have a press conference on Monday, March 28. Law enforcement officials say Devonshire could be facing additional charges.

The search for the killer, or killers, of two women found dead near North Tamiami Trail has been underway since the beginning of March. Sarasota police said they were investigating two recent deaths as apparent homicides, but were unable to release many details — a common tactic in homicide investigations.

The women were found dead, not far from each other, on two different days in recent weeks. Police said it was not yet known if the two women knew each other or if the killer, or killers, knew them personally.