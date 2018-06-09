A 59-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested in a child porn bust.

Regan Stunkel is charged with 40 counts of sexual performance by a child.

Police searched his house Wednesday.

Detectives found more than 70,000 images on an iPad, a Sarasota police spokesperson said.

"Some images located on a computer have a modified date as recent as August 22, 2018," the police department wrote in an email.

Stunkel was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail, where he was being held Thursday without bond.

His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Law enforcement said the investigation is still underway, and more charges are likely.

