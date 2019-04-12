SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is charged with manslaughter after investigators say he gave his 9-months-pregnant girlfriend fentanyl.

Police say they were called to a home on Osprey Avenue to help an unresponsive pregnant woman. When they got there, a roommate was attempting CPR on the woman in a bedroom, and the other -- her boyfriend and reported father of the baby -- was pacing in the living room, according to an arrest affidavit.

"Oh my God. I can't believe it. Oh my God. I went too far," is what police say 23-year-old Casey Swart was uttering when they came into the house.

Swart told police he was the woman's boyfriend and said, "I f**ked up," according to the affidavit.

Police reports say Swart left the home for about an hour on Dec. 2, returning home at 9 pm. During that time, he and a friend went to get some drugs, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to law enforcement, Swart says he went to get Percocet. The friend he was with reportedly told police they went to get fentanyl.

Swart says he gave the woman half of the Percocet pill, according to investigators. The friend says he dropped Swart off and makes no claims about knowing what happened after that, authorities say.

Sarasota police say they believe the drug the woman took was fentanyl, which "contributed to a medical episode."

The 23-year-old woman and her unborn child were pronounced dead by the time emergency responders made it to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Swart is charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of manslaughter/killing of an unborn child by injury to the mother. His arraignment date is Jan. 10.

Authorities are waiting for the results of a toxicology report. The investigation is still open.

