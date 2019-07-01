SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is searching for a person suspected of shooting at paramedics in an ambulance early Monday morning.

Sarasota police said three to five gunshots were fired at an ambulance around 4 a.m. Monday on Goodrich Avenue near 29th Street.

Initially, the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a call of a person who had fallen. The resident at the home told the fire department they did not call 911. While returning to their ambulance a person wearing a hoodie fired one shot at the ambulance, police said.

The paramedics got into the ambulance and drove away while the suspect fired more gunshots at it, according to the police.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County Fire Department are scheduled to speak with members of the media at 8 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)316-1199.

The investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.