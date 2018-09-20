SARASOTA, Fla. – Sarasota police arrested a man accused of dragging a woman into a mall restroom and sexually assaulting her.

Jamal Abrams, 22, of Sarasota is charged with sexual battery.

The alleged incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday inside Westfield Siesta Key in Sarasota.

The woman told officers she was sitting on the ground in the hallway across the family restroom, charging her iPad, when Abrams arrived.

Police said Abrams sat next to the woman, grabbed her neck and forced her to kiss him. The woman pushed Abrams away and told him to stop.

Abrams then took the backpack and iPad into the family restroom, attempting to lure the woman inside to retrieve the items, police said.

Investigators said the woman stood by the bathroom door, but did not enter. Police say Abrams dragged the woman by the wrist into the restroom. Police said she eventually left the restroom to alert a security guard, who reported the attack.

"I'm happy the victim was able to get away and notify security," said Sarasota police spokesperson Jonathan Todd in a news release. "The quicker we know about a case, the quicker we can begin our investigation and solve it."

The woman identified Abrams in the hallway when officers arrived. Officers arrested Abrams shortly after. Detectives also reviewed surveillance footage from the mall.

Sarasota police said Abrams and the woman know each other.

Authorities are holding Abrams at the Sarasota County Jail.

