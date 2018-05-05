Sarasota officials say they have arrested a man who fired several shots through an apartment door Saturday.

Officials say Ryan M. Flanzer, 25, went to an apartment building at 1350 Main St., wearing a tactical vest and a badge. He identified himself as a process server and was allowed to enter the building.

He went to the third floor, where he fired several rounds through an apartment door. The apartment was unoccupied at the time. He fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Ryan M. Flanzer is accused of shooting through an apartment door.

Sarasota police say Flanzer barricaded himself in a Westin Hotel room. The Crisis Negotiation Unit was called in, and talked him into surrendering.

No shots were fired and no one was harmed, police say.

The investigation is continuing.

