Sarasota police chief to share developments in 1985 cold case

Denise Marie Stafford is believed to have been at home with her child when she was killed.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Almost 36 years after a young mother was killed in her home, Sarasota police are expected to share new developments in the cold case.

Police Chief Jim Rieser will hold a news conference Wednesday at Sarasota Police Headquarters, where he will discuss the homicide of Denise Marie Stafford.

Stafford was 28 when she was found dead on Oct. 13, 1985 on Tarpon Avenue in Sarasota.

Investigators have previously said they believe Stafford was home with her child when she was killed. Over the years, detectives have withheld some details amid the ongoing investigation.

A Sarasota police captain, a civilian investigator and a member of Stafford's family will all attend Wednesday's event. Authorities have not yet said what new information would be revealed.