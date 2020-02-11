x
Sarasota Police Department investigating Sunday evening shooting

Police believe this is an isolated incident.
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is on scene of a shooting with injuries near 24th Street and Palmadelia Avenue.

Officers say they were called out to the area around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a shooting. One man is said to have been shot and injured in this "isolated incident." Police do not believe the public is in any danger at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6070. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

