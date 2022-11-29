Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit.
Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
The agency said the driver has a blood alcohol concentration of .171 and was arrested for DUI.
"Thankfully, no one was hurt, but this serves as a reminder to NEVER drink and drive. Always #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver," the tweet read.