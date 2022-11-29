Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone

DO👏🏽NOT👏🏽DRINK👏🏽AND👏🏽DRIVE👏🏽



Last week, our night shift officers stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45 mph in the 2700 blk of S. Tamiami Tr. The driver was arrested for DUI and had a BAC of .171



Thankfully, no one was hurt but this serves as a reminder to NEVER drink & drive. pic.twitter.com/OrY3mHlrEC