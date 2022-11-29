x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone

"Thankfully, no one was hurt," the police department wrote.
Credit: Илья Юрукин - stock.ad
FILE: Speedometer

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit.

Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.

The agency said the driver has a blood alcohol concentration of .171 and was arrested for DUI.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt, but this serves as a reminder to NEVER drink and drive.  Always #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver," the tweet read.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Virginia man accused of driving to California, killing family after 'catfishing teenage daughter

Before You Leave, Check This Out