Sarasota police investigate Friday night deadly shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police Department detectives are currently investigating a fatal shooting that happened before 10 p.m. Friday in Sarasota, a news release reports.

Police say a boy under the age of 18 was found dead in the neighborhood south of Booker High School on 29th Street, near North Orange Avenue in Sarasota.

They have not released the exact age of the boy as of now.

Detectives are still investigating his death and how the shooting happened, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.