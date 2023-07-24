Sarasota police investigate shooting at vacation rental; 2 people reported hurt

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday that left two people with minor injuries.
In a news release, the Sarasota Police Department explains the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. at a vacation rental near the intersection of Jackson Drive and South Washington Drive, near St. Armands Circle.
Once on scene, two people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the public isn't believed to be in any danger. The investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online here.