Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release.

At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who was five weeks pregnant, reportedly identified the suspect as 36-year-old Darryl Williams.

The woman told officers "that Williams grabbed, pulled, and tossed her around at her home," the release explains. A warrant was issued and law enforcement began to search for the man.

It wasn't until the next day on Sunday that officers found Williams entering a store just before 2:30 p.m. When trying to arrest him, Williams reportedly tried to run which led to a struggle out in the parking lot.

According to the police department, Williams bit one of the officer's hands and wouldn't let go. The officer tried to pull her hand away but couldn't because of the bite's depth.

This is when the officer hit Williams several times to get him to release her hand from his mouth, police explain. Eventually, he let go.

When Williams was in handcuffs, the agency says he resisted being helped to his feet, and he tried to grab onto the frame of the patrol car.

"Officers gave him repeated commands to let go," the police department explains in the release. "Williams spit on another officer who had responded to the call."

Williams was taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he's being held without bond. He's facing multiple charges, which are:

Aggravated battery on a pregnant woman (felony)

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer (felony)

Battery on a law enforcement Officer (felony)

Resisting Officer with violence with serious injury (felony)

According to police, this isn't Williams' first run-in with the law. He has a criminal history dating back to 2003 with 24 felony charges, in which he was convicted of nine, and 15 misdemeanor charges in which he was convicted of 11.

Felony charges include resisting with violence, cocaine possession, sexual battery / sexual fondling of a child and cocaine sale within 1,000 feet of a house.