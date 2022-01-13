Twins arrested after car was shot with pellet gun, Sarasota police say

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is asking members of the public to come forward if their cars were recently damaged by pellet guns.

The request follows the arrests of a pair of Sarasota twins – one of whom is accused of firing a pellet gun into a car with two people inside.

Police say video shows a Dec. 30 fight between the brothers and an unidentified man in an SUV. Shortly thereafter, investigators say 39-year-old Jason Versakos was seen with a rifle, walking out of – and then back into – a house on Brink Avenue.

Deputies say a there was a "loud bang," and a rear window of a passing car shattered. The woman in the passenger seat screamed, officers said.

Afterward, Jason was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jeremy was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

But, the investigation did not stop there.

"Sarasota Police detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking they call to report any possible damage to their vehicles," the police department wrote in a news release.