SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota said a couple was arrested for stashing a fully loaded gun in someplace unthinkable: a stroller with a baby in it.

Officers said Mikayla Gibbs, 19, and Kori Quick, 24, are facing charges after they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the stroller that was holding their baby.

It all started after a man called the police and told them he was threatened by two people who had weapons, according to investigators. Police said the man told them he had seen the two a day before and Gibbs assaulted him.

The man said he had left to get his cell phone when Quick followed him and they started arguing, police said. At the same time, Gibbs walked up to the man and started punching him, according to officers.

Police say the man who called in the attack was eventually able to get his cell phone and started recording the whole thing.

The man told police when he reached into his backpack he heard Gibbs ask Quick for her gun. As the man ran away, he looked back and saw a gun in Gibbs' waistband, according to police.

The man was able to get away and call 911, police said.

Officers said it didn't take long for them to find Gibbs and Quick walking home with their newborn. That's when officers said they found the loaded gun in the baby's stroller.

Quick is facing charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. Gibbs is facing aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be treated and then the Department of Children and Families took responsibility for the child.

