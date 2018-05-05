Sarasota officials are seeking an armed man who fired several shots through an apartment door Saturday.

Officials say Ryan M. Flanzer, 25, went to an apartment building at 1350 Main St., wearing a tactical vest and a badge. He identified himself as a process server and was allowed to enter the building.

He went to the third floor, where he fired several rounds through an apartment door. The apartment was unoccupied at the time. He fled in a dark-colored SUV with Florida tag Y14XJN.

Ryan M. Flanzer is accused of shooting through an apartment door.

Flanzer is wanted for shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, and police are trying to contact him to convince him to turn himself in. He should be considered armed and dangerous, but police believe this is an isolated incident and do not think the public is in danger.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

