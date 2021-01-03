Sarasota Police Department warns of phone scammers posing as officers

Officers remind those living in Sarasota to never give out personal information over the phone.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Be wary of any unexpected calls from the Sarasota Police Department-- especially if the officer asks you for money.

Police say phone scammers have been posing as Sarasota Police officers to target people visiting and living in Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota.

At least three different scammers have called people in Sarasota over the last two weeks, according to the report. Officers say the scammers tell people they will press charges for 'fictitious crimes' if people do not pay them a certain amount of money.

The department is now reminding people to ask questions of suspicious callers and never give out personal information over the phone. Police say local law enforcement agencies would never request money over the phone, online, or in person.

If you feel you've been contacted by these scammers you're asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or the Sarasota Police Department non-emergency line at 941-316-1199.

🚨SCAM ALERT🚨 We're warning residents & visitors in the @CityofSarasota that phone scammers are posing as members of the Sarasota Police Department. Learn more and how you can protect yourself at https://t.co/zzlhcwZ79b pic.twitter.com/mkhz9G4Nc1 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 1, 2021