Sarasota Police Department warns of phone scammers posing as officers

SARASOTA, Fla. — Be wary of any unexpected calls from the Sarasota Police Department-- especially if the officer asks you for money.
Police say phone scammers have been posing as Sarasota Police officers to target people visiting and living in Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota.
At least three different scammers have called people in Sarasota over the last two weeks, according to the report. Officers say the scammers tell people they will press charges for 'fictitious crimes' if people do not pay them a certain amount of money.
The department is now reminding people to ask questions of suspicious callers and never give out personal information over the phone. Police say local law enforcement agencies would never request money over the phone, online, or in person.
If you feel you've been contacted by these scammers you're asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or the Sarasota Police Department non-emergency line at 941-316-1199.
