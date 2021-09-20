Sarasota sex offender accused of rape and drug trafficking, police say

He was already under federal supervision at the time of this arrest.

SARASOTA, Fla — A registered sex offender from Sarasota has been arrested on sexual battery and drug trafficking charges.

Calvin Turner, 46, was already under federal supervision when he was arrested this time. According to a redacted arrest warrant, that supervision stemmed from a previous lewd or lascivious battery case involving a child between 12 and 15 years old.

The Sarasota Police Department was dispatched to a home just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Detectives say a woman told them Turner raped her at his house.

The next day, detectives served a warrant at Turney's home. Inside, investigators say they saw two plastic baggies with white powder residue, which tested positive for cocaine.

During the subsequent search, the police department says it discovered:

34.9 grams of cocaine,

20.8 grams of MDMA (ecstasy)

10 grams of Fentanyl

51 pills of Alprazolam (Xanax),

73 pills of Gabapentin (an anti-epileptic drug)

6 pills of Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride (muscle relaxant)

5 pills of Levothyroxine Sodium (a thyroid medication),

252 grams of Spice (also known as Synthetic Cannabinoids)

498 grams of Marijuana

Another 329.1 grams of suspected marijuana was sent to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office lab for testing.

Police arrested Turner and booked him into the Sarasota County Jail.