Shots ring out near busy roadway in Sarasota; police searching for 2 cars

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened.

SARASOTA, Fla — The Sarasota Police Department has opened an investigation into a shooting that happened last Friday evening, the latest in a string of violence.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, shots rang out along North Washington Boulevard (US-301) near Myrtle Street.

First responders went racing to the scene. But, so far, details are scarce.

For one, emergency crews didn't find a single report of any injuries. For another, detectives haven't been able to determine exactly who was shooting or why.

As of Tuesday morning, investigators were under the impression this was an isolated incident. But, they reached a point where they were asking the public for help putting the puzzle pieces together.

In a press release soliciting tips, Sarasota police laid out what they say they believe so far.

First, they say it appears shooters in two different cars began firing at each other. The cars, officers say, were last spotted driving north on US-301.

According to law enforcement, the first car was a gray Infinity. The second was a white sedan of some sort.

Again, officers are not quite sure how this started.

Anybody with information that could help detectives deduce what happened is urged to call Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or email her at Jessica.Sullivan@sarasotaFL.gov. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or by clicking here.

A rise in gun violence in Sarasota has sparked growing concern among community activists and city leaders. Police recently collected dozens of unwanted firearms and ammo at a "Done With The Gun" event.