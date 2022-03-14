Sarasota man accused of stabbing person for 'no apparent reason'

He's being held on a half-a-million-dollar bond.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 32-year-old Sarasota man is accused of stabbing another man for "no apparent reason," the Sarasota Police Department says.

Officers say it happened on March 11 near the intersection of State Street and Lemon Avenue. That's where authorities say Arron Kvamme stabbed a man in the lower abdomen in what they describe as an "unprovoked" attack.

The man tried to chase Kvamme but collapsed from his wound, police said. The victim was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries deemed serious but not life-threatening.

Not long after, police say Kvamme was arrested on South Orange Avenue.

During their subsequent investigation, police say they learned Kvamme had also had a run-in with a worker along State Street before the stabbing. According to an arrest affidavit, the worker was cleaning a table when Kvamme walked up and threatened her – saying he would rape her, kill her and cut off her head. He is also accused of suggesting he would get a cartel to kill her family.