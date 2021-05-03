Sarasota man convicted of murder, attempted murder for stabbing ex-girlfriend and her mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man has been convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's mother to death and leaving his ex-girlfriend with life-threatening injuries in 2016.
State Attorney Ed Brodsky said a jury found Bernis Boykins guilty of second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.
Investigators said on May 27, 2016, Brodsky broke into Tonya Simpson's home and attacked both her and her daughter Teyanna Leverett with a knife. The attack happened months after Leverett ended a romantic relationship with Brodsky, according to investigators.
Brodsky stabbed Leverett several times and left her with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. Then, when her mother tried to jump in and help her, Brodsky stabbed Simpson in the neck and killed her, detectives said.
Boykin’s sentencing is scheduled for April 23, 2021.
- CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Publix offering COVID vaccine to Florida teachers under 50
- Teen saves friend's life one day after earning CPR certification
- After marathon bill-reading session, Senate set to debate COVID relief Friday
- Data shows Black and Hispanic Floridians left behind in vaccine access
- Tampa Bay YMCAs offer free swim lessons for kids over spring break
- Rain likely across Tampa Bay this weekend
- Your guide to the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter