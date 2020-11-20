Man accused of killing FSU college student from Sarasota in a hit-and-run arrested

Blake Bennet was planning on graduating in the spring, according to a local news outlet.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Florida State University student from Sarasota was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week, police said.

Now, Tallahassee police say officers have arrested the man responsible.

The crash happened on Nov. 17 when 22-year-old Blake Bennett was hit by a car while he was riding his scooter in Tallahassee, WWSB reported.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bennett was a jazz student at FSU and was planning to graduate in the spring.

On Thursday, police arrested Ryan Walters, 27, for leaving the scene of an accident with death and driving while license suspended with knowledge, according to jail records.

