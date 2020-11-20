x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Man accused of killing FSU college student from Sarasota in a hit-and-run arrested

Blake Bennet was planning on graduating in the spring, according to a local news outlet.
Credit: Leon County Jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Florida State University student from Sarasota was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week, police said.

Now, Tallahassee police say officers have arrested the man responsible. 

The crash happened on Nov. 17 when 22-year-old Blake Bennett was hit by a car while he was riding his scooter in Tallahassee, WWSB reported

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bennett was a jazz student at FSU and was planning to graduate in the spring. 

On Thursday, police arrested Ryan Walters, 27, for leaving the scene of an accident with death and driving while license suspended with knowledge, according to jail records. 

RELATED: Police search for information in a 1985 cold case death of a young mother

RELATED: Police: More than 170 people arrested in 'large-scale' human trafficking bust in Tallahassee

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter