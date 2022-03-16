Sheriff: Sarasota woman charged in death of 14-week-old boy under her care

Lily Scheip is being held without bond

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman is behind bars after a 14-week-old baby died as a result of being under her care, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded around 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2021, to a call off of Spring Oaks Circle, near N Shade Avenue, about a male infant who was unconscious and not breathing.

At the time, the sheriff's office says the 911 caller informed first responders the unresponsive baby was brought to their door by a neighbor later identified as 31-year-old Lily Scheip.

According to a press release, CPR was performed on the baby boy until emergency personnel arrived and rushed him to the hospital. The sheriff's office reports no "obvious injuries" were initially observed but head trauma was later discovered by doctors at Tampa General Hospital.

The 14-week-old died two days later as a result of his injuries, according to deputies.

"During an interview, Scheip told detectives she was the only person caring for the infant at the time he was found unresponsive," the sheriff's office wrote.

Through its investigation, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it determined the infant previously suffered two broken legs in September "from an apparent accidental fall."

Investigators then say an autopsy revealed the child also had a partially healed skull fracture and at least two recent impact injuries to the back of his head while in Scheip's care.