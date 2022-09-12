'Satans child' accused of producing child rape video

Investigators found child sex abuse material in an account traced back to an Orlando man, the State Attorney's Office says.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man who authorities say used an online account under the username "Satans child" is facing sex abuse charges, the State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Miguel Gonzalez, 40, was arrested and charged with the production of child sex abuse material.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about an online storage account under the username "Satans child." Investigators then discovered child sex abuse material in the account, the attorney's office reports.

The account was traced back to Gonzalez's Orlando home and following a search warrant, law enforcement agents confirmed the 40-year-old man used the "Satans child" account, authorities say. Another search warrant was executed to go through the storage account when investigators found a video allegedly showing Gonzalez raping a child, according to the State Attorney's Office.

This case was investigated by the FBI, with additional assistance from the Orlando Police Department, Seminole County Sheriff's Office and FDLE.

"If convicted, Gonzalez faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 30 years, in federal prison," the State Attorney's Office says. "Gonzalez made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Celeste F. Bremer earlier today and has been ordered detained pending trial."