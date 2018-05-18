SPRING HILL, Fla. -- It's not a high-tech scam, but it's tricking people out of hundreds of bucks!

Detectives in Hernando County said scammers are going door to door selling food. They are specifically targeting elderly people.

Once the homeowner answers, detectives said the scammer intimidates the homeowner into letting them inside.

“I don't want to say that they're pushing their way in and doing a home invasion, but they're kind of intimidating their way in,” Denis Moloney of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once they're inside, the intimidation continues. If the homeowner doesn't want to buy the food they're selling, detectives said the scammer will start filling up their freezer with meat and fish anyway.

“They put it in the freezer anyway and say, ‘OK, now you owe me 500 bucks or 200 bucks,’” Moloney said. “They get confused, and they get scared.”

Some victims have fallen for it, according to the sheriff’s office, paying up to several hundred dollars for something they didn’t want in the first place.

“If you look out your peephole or your window and see some people there who you don't know, don't answer the door,” Moloney explained.

Detectives haven't released a suspect description. At this point, they're just saying it's happening in the Spring Hill area.

Of course, if you see something suspicious, they want you to call them.

