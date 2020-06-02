GULFPORT, Fla — The Gulfport Police Department said Wednesday they arrested a former Boca Ciega High School employee for allegedly sending inappropriate texts to a teenage girl.

Officers said they arrested 24-year-old Malcom D’Angela Albury McGruder after they got a tip about an “ongoing incident” with a school employee and student.

Officers said McGruder was a plant operator at Boca Ciega High School.

In a release sent to 10News, police said the student, a 16-year-old girl, said she met McGruder on the school’s campus in 2019. A relationship began in the following months after a text exchange began between the girl and McGruder. Officers said that while investigating, they determined that McGruder was aware of the student’s age.

McGruder is charged with the apparent intent to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice the student to engage in unlawful sexual conduct by use of an electronic device.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County School District said McGruder has been employed by the district since July 2019 and promptly resigned following his arrest.

