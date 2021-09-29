Annapolis High lockdown lifted after multiple assaults on campus, 2 stabbed

Two people were transported to area hospitals for apparent stab wounds Wednesday morning as police responded to the school.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — At least seven students at Annapolis High School have been charged in connection to a fight and stabbing that sent two students to the hospital, and put the school in lock down Wednesday morning.

Following reports of multiple assaults, Annapolis High School went on lockdown early into the school day Wednesday morning. Anne Arundel Police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. and found two victims with stab wounds. The victims were initially treated at the school's health room before being transported to area hospitals, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools officials.

AACPS confirmed the lockdown in a letter to parents, citing, "several fights" having taken place. During the lockdown, no one was allowed in or out of the building. In a press conference Wednesday, police would not confirm there were "several fights," but only discussed one. Police said the two people stabbed were students at the school. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Around 10:15 a.m. the school district sent out an update letter to families indicating the lockdown had been lifted. The updated message says all students remain safe, supervised, and resumed classes following the lifted lockdown.

Law enforcement continues to investigate on scene at Riva Road at the school's campus. In a press conference, police said seven people, all students at the school who are under the age of 18, have been charged in connection to the incident. Detectives are still sorting through charges for those students involved.

Investigators said the stabbings happened as the result of a fight between students that was stopped by School Resource Officers in the building who saw it happening.

A teacher told the SROs that one of the students had a knife, and the SROs were able to get the student to drop the knife and take them into custody.

"We are fortunate these SROs did exactly what they were trained to do," said one investigator at a press conference.

Detectives said the fight was carried over from a previous incident in the neighborhood and may have been some form of retaliation. They are going through video footage from the school as well as witnesses and interviews to determine if anyone else was involved in the fight.

All weapons, including knives, are prohibited on Anne Arundel County School's property according to the district's code of conduct.

The initial letter sent to Annapolis High School parents Wednesday stated: