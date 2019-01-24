TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a school security officer accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old student.

Malcolm Curtis Tillman, 22, is charged with sexual battery on a child younger than 12 years old.

Police said the alleged battery happened at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, where the officer worked and where the child was a student.

Police say Tillman denied the allegation but said he had been alone with the child in a classroom. The investigation turned up physical evidence from the classroom that supports the victim's account, police said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.