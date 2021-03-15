Deputies: Fight leads to shooting in Tampa parking lot

Investigators say three women involved in the shooting drove away in a white sedan, last seen heading west on US-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — What started as an argument ended Sunday night with four people being shot in a parking lot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the SD Banquet Hall in Tampa.

A verbal argument got physical and then four people were shot, according to investigators. Deputies say all four people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for three women who were involved in the shooting. The women drove away from the scene in a white sedan, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. They were last seen heading west on US-19, investigators say.

"Our team of detectives has located surveillance video with a clear view of the three suspects involved in this shooting," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Please take a good look at the video, and if you have any information about these women, I'm asking you to please call us with it. They will be held accountable for their actions."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for its help finding the accused shooters. Investigators say this surveillance video shows the accused shooters.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.