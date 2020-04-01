LAUREL, Md. — Police in Laurel, MD are looking for whoever deliberately killed at least 10 seagulls in the parking lot of the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the shopping center just before 11 a.m. and saw the dead birds on the ground close to each other.

Investigation revealed that the suspect bought a bag of popcorn at the Dollar Tree store at the shopping center. Then, the suspect deliberately spread the popcorn on the ground to lure the birds. When a group of seagulls began eating the snack, the suspect intentionally ran them over with his vehicle.

Officers said they believe the incident occurred around 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.

Police have not yet released information about the make of the vehicle or additional information about the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to email the Laurel Police Department at LPDtips@laurel.md.us

