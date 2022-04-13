Police: Search for body of 2012 missing teen returns to Florida

After nothing turned up in Alabama, St. Petersburg detectives are continuing the search back at home.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Family members of a Florida teen who disappeared in 2012 say they are not surprised that her body did not turn up during a search in Alabama.

The search for Morgan Martin's remains led to the southern state when St. Petersburg detectives received information that her body could be in Pike County, Alabama. She was 17 years old and four months pregnant when she vanished.

Jacobee Flowers, her boyfriend at the time, was indicted for her murder in 2016. On April 1, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Flowers' sentencing is set for April 28.

In 2016, a cold case unit was able to connect Flowers to Martin's death using new technology. It helped them submit evidence for DNA and fingerprint testing that detectives didn’t have years prior. It was the first case the unit solved.

After a search in Alabama went cold, efforts are continuing back in St. Petersburg as of Wednesday.

Martin's mother called Flowers a "compulsive liar," and said her family doesn't believe her daughter's remains are in Alabama where he has family ties.

Last week, Pike County Sheriff's Office investigators and St. Pete detectives were able to search the area where she was supposedly buried, Pike County Sheriff's Office Lt. Troy Johnson told 10 Tampa Bay.

They spoke with Flowers over a video chat and he pointed them toward a specific location, Johnson said. They first used ground-penetrating radar to search, then brought in a backhoe to dig down at least four and a half feet but have yet to find anything.