ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in Florida are searching for the seventh suspect in a human trafficking investigation.

Authorities say they're still trying to find a suspect named Curtis Lee Gruwell.

On Monday, police said six of seven suspects were arrested after an eight-month investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is handling the case.

Investigators said two teen boys were found living in a filthy trailer with four men.

One teen was lured through the online gaming app Discord, police said. The suspects used the app to coordinate picking up the teen and driving him to St. Petersburg, investigators said. Officers found another missing teen boy living in the same trailer.

Investigators said the 17-year-old boy was returned home to Louisiana. The 16-year-old boy from Marion County is receiving specialized care and is back in school.

Investigators also say there are likely more victims.

