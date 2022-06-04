Deputies search for man who robbed convenience store with gun in Crystal River

The man should be considered armed and dangerous. People are advised to not approach him.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a convenience store with a gun Friday in Crystal River.

At around 5:57 a.m., an unidentified man went inside the Sunoco Convenience Store with a gun and demanded cash, deputies explain in a Facebook post.

The man is believed to be around 20 years old and between 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a hooded grey and black jacket with a stripe in front, black jeans, black face mask, black cap and black socks with white shoes.

Deputies say he was last seen in a blue Ford sedan.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous. People are advised to not approach him.