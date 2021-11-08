Search underway for man who deputies say robbed a Regions Bank in Brandon

Authorities say he looks similar to the man who attempted a bank robbery on Nov. 4.

BRANDON, Fla — Authorities are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a bank Monday afternoon in Brandon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a man walked into the Regions Bank located on Causeway Boulevard and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The bank employee gave the man an unknown amount of money and he immediately left the bank. Authorities are not sure which direction he went when he exited the building.

He is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, around 5'8 to 5'10, weighing 150 lbs.

After viewing the surveillance video, the sheriff's office says the man involved in this robbery looks similar to a man involved in an attempted robbery at The Bank of Tampa on Nov. 4 in Brandon.