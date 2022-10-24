Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall

The shooting stemmed from two people attempting to rob a man of his gold chain, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall.

At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they found a man outside of Dillard's with a gunshot wound to one of his legs, the sheriff's office reports. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

According to the investigation, detectives learned the person who'd been shot went into Westfield Brandon Mall to visit a jewelry store. After leaving, two people approached him and pointed a gun toward him, the sheriff's office reports.

"While one suspect held the gun, the second attempted to take a gold chain valued at tens of thousands of dollars off the victim," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "There was an altercation, and the victim was able to hold on to his chain."

As the two ran off, one shot back toward the man at his car, hitting him in the leg. He was able to get a firearm from his car and shoot toward the fleeing suspects, the sheriff's office said.

Later on, one of the two attempting to take the man's chain was dropped off at the Advent Health on Fletcher Avenue in Tampa with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Detectives believe he is one the people in the earlier shooting at Westfield Brandon Mall.

The sheriff's office said at this time, both the victim and wounded suspect are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Now, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for the second person involved in the incident.

"The violence seen this afternoon in such a public place is deplorable," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We believe this to be a targeted attack with the intent of robbing the victim, and are grateful no one else was hurt in the area."