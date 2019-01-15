LARGO, Fla. -- Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in Largo.

It happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Bay Drive near U.S. Highway 19.

They say the man walked in, didn't display any weapon but stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller.

The suspect is described as roughly 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black jacket and hoodie with black sneakers that had white soles.

He reportedly ran southbound, hopped into a white compact vehicle and drove away.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the robber, who they say is shown in the surveillance photo above. If you recognize the man in the photo they released, you are asked to call officers at 727-587-6730.

Clearwater police detectives tell 10News they think the man is the same person who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank last Friday in Clearwater.

