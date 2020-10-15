A man threw a flaming piece of lumber into a Seattle police vehicle Thursday with an officer still inside, police say. He was later arrested.

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a suspect set a police vehicle on fire Thursday afternoon while officers were inside.

An officer in their patrol vehicle was in an alley between Dexter Avenue and John Street around 1:30 p.m. looking for a man who was allegedly brandishing a flaming piece of lumber, according to police.

When the officer found the man, he threw the flaming lumber into the patrol vehicle while the officer was still inside, police said. The patrol vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Other officers who responded to the scene chased the man into a nearby parking garage where they deployed a taser and took the man into custody.

Police said it's believed that an officer discharged a firearm during the incident, but no one was struck.

One officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Seattle Police Department's Force Investigation Team is conducting interviews and gathering evidence from the scene.

Details about the suspect were not immediately available.