Paraprofessional accused of physically abusing teen with autism who is non-verbal

SEBRING, Fla. — A paraprofessional from Sebring High School is charged with one count of child abuse on a student after investigators said she was caught on video.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Shaquanya Ann Randolph, 28, was arrested Thursday after she was seen physically abusing a student with autism who is non-verbal.

Investigators said it started while she was walking around campus with the student. The assistant principal was making rounds when they overheard what they called an "inappropriate interaction" between and student and staff member, the school board said.

Then, the assistant principal let the principal and other school leaders know what they had witnessed and the school called law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

That's when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit started its investigation that later led to Randolph's arrest, deputies said. The incident was caught on video, investigators said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said Randolph had been assigned to work with that student since January 2020.