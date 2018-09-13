Update: TAMPA, Fla. – A judge accepted state prosecutors' request for a second medical evaluation to help determine whether a Tampa man accused of hitting a father and his two sons is competent to stand trial.

The state made the request Thursday morning because Mikese Morse did not fully cooperate with his first appointed psychologist.

The next mental health evaluation for Morse is due in October.

During Thursday's court hearing, Morse's mother yelled out that her son needs mental health treatment.

Outside of the courtroom, Morse's parents also confronted State Attorney Andrew Warren about their son's treatment in jail. Morse's mother reiterated her belief that her son needs medical treatment.

Morse, 30, is accused of purposely driving into the family in June on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive -- killing Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, and injuring his two young boys.

Morse is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The first report on Morse's mental state – conducted by Dr. George Northrup – had been due in late August, but it took longer than expected to complete.

According to Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Mark D. Kiser's order, the report should have determined if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

Morse's attorney, James W. Smith, told 10News on Wednesday that Northrup's medical reports concluded Morse should not be tried in court.

Previous: Tampa murder suspect Mikese Morse isn't competent to stand trial, lawyer says

