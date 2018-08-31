Investigators say secondhand meth smoke from two men was what sickened five Hernando County deputies Thursday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a house on Holiday Drive in Spring Hill.

The deputies were treated and have since returned to work.

The two men were arrested.

They were identified as Shane Michael Woodruff and Tiylar Beal -- both 21.

Woodruff faces three counts related to drug and drug paraphernalia possession. His bond was set at $8,000.

Beal faces two similar charges but is being held without bond.

Deputies still have not found the wanted person for whom they were originally searching.

