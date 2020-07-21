Deputies searching for man seen breaking into church in Seffner

The sheriff's office said the man threw a brick through the front glass door.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man seen on video breaking into a church in Seffner.

Surveillance video from around 7:27 p.m. July 14 shows the man walking in front of the Chapel Baylife Church on East Broadway Avenue. He's then seen picking up a brick from the ground and throwing it through the front glass door.

Deputies said the man then reached inside to unlock the door. Once inside, detectives said the man walked around the front lobby but did not take anything.

"Although he didn't steal anything, this man forced his way into a closed church and caused damages to a place meant to invoke safety and peace," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We need the public's assistance to help our deputies identify him so he faces repercussions for this destructive behavior."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now: