SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wants to know who tried to rob a gas station in Seffner. Deputies have released a photo of the man they said was involved.
It reportedly happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies said a white man demanded money at the Shell/Circle K gas station at 6009 County Road 579. According to investigators, the clerk wasn't having it, and the man left -- heading south toward Highway 92.
If you know who the man in the photo above is, or if you have any information that could help law enforcement, you are urged to call deputies at 813-247-8200.
