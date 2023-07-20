Woman found dead inside car outside Seffner home

Detectives are actively searching for the person who committed this "cold-blooded murder," Sheriff Chronister said.

SEFFNER, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a car outside a home in Seffner, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Dispatchers reportedly got a call around 1:15 a.m. from someone who either couldn't or didn't want to speak. Deputies were sent to the area the call came from — a home on Orange Street near East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, the release said.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman dead inside a car outside the home. She had suffered "severe upper body trauma."

“I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our detectives are working diligently to find the person who committed this cold-blooded murder and ensure the victim’s family sees justice for their loved one.”

Detectives are actively working to determine who committed this crime. The public isn't believed to be in any danger, the sheriff's office said.